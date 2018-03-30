Patanjali’s call to India’s youth, start your own business, get independence from foreign funding

Patanjali has already invested Rs 2500 crore in food processing a year back. (PTI)

Strongly pitching for ‘nation first’, Patanjali’s Acharya Balkrishna on Friday asked country’s youth to come up with their own business ventures and imbibe the spirit of entrepreneurship so that country doesn’t need foreign investment to expedite the country’s growth. Patanjali CEO was speaking about the ‘Rise of the Swadeshi Movement’ at a media event today. The Swadeshi Movement doesn’t mean to ignore tech know how of other nations, he said while elaborating the role of the Swadeshi Movement in the modern business era. Debunking the reports about Patanjali products being unfit for consumption, co-founder of the FMCG company said that these controversies are manufactured by the competitors.

Throwing light on future plans, Acharya Balkrishna who has a net worth of $6.3 billion said that company aims to process 1 crore tonne by 2020 i.e.15 percent of India. Patanjali has already invested Rs 2500 crore in food processing a year back, he said. Informing about the scope of further development of food processing sector in the country, he said that in Thailand food processing is around 30 percent compared to 6 percent in India.

Acharya Balkrishna also stressed on the importance of agrarian economy as he talked about increasing the farm income and profit generation. He also talked about the potential of food processing as a revenue generating sector.

Earlier in the day, globally renowned economist Joseph Stiglitz had said that India may become a larger economy in the coming ten years, job creation and environment are the two concerns which will keep plaguing the economy. He said that jobs created in India are only a very small fraction of new entrants in the labour force of the country. The American economist also raised concerns related to agriculture in India. He said that some part of the Indian agriculture has been environmentally unsound. Such environmentally unsound agricultural methods which have been followed in India are unsustainable, he said further.