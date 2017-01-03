Passionate about food and I love India: Oliver Mirza, MD & COO Dr Oetker India

Oliver Mirza, MD & CEO, Dr. Oetker India

The Job

I am passionate about food and I love India. That’s why heading a food company in India is not only ‘a job’ for me. I thrive on new challenges that each day brings. At Dr. Oetker India, we have a young talented team who is equally committed and passionate about what we do. My role is mainly of a coach to them and it is something that I not only enjoy but also find immensely rewarding.

The Weekdays

Given my erratic and late hours, breakfast time is cherished in our household (that’s my chance to bond with my four daughters who are often asleep when I get home). Twice a week, I drop my daughters to school. Once I am at work, it is all about meetings and reviews, ensuring we stay focussed on sustainable success.

The Weekend

One can find me pottering around the kitchen, cooking for the family or baking with my daughters.

I love exploring Old Delhi through food and heritage walks. We have some 50-odd goats on our farm. I love making my own artisanal boutique goat cheese for my family and friends.

The Toys

My Blackberry is my office on the go.

The Logos

Like every German, I am passionate about cars. For me it is my BMW — sheer driving pleasure.

— As told to Ananya Saha