Paradise Papers: Apple moved offshore billions to new tax havens

Apple revamped its overseas subsidiaries to take advantage of tax loopholes on the European island of Jersey after a crackdown on Ireland's loose rules began in 2013.

By: | New Delhi | Published: November 7, 2017 3:58 AM
Paradise Papers, Apple IT sector Apple moved the tax home of two Irish subsidiaries to Jersey. (Reuters)
The news outlet and the non-profit investigative organization cited confidential records that were obtained by the German newspaper Suddeutsche Zeitung ("ZOOT-doi-cheh DZEYE-tung") and shared.

The news outlet and the non-profit investigative organization cited confidential records that were obtained by the German newspaper Suddeutsche Zeitung (“ZOOT-doi-cheh DZEYE-tung”) and shared.

The moves came after a US Senate subcommittee found in 2013 that Apple had avoided tens of billions of dollars in taxes by using overseas havens. The paper said Apple has $128 billion in offshore profits untaxed by the US

Apple moved the tax home of two Irish subsidiaries to Jersey, a self-governing island in the English Channel between Britain and France. Apple didn’t immediately comment.

