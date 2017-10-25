Panaya deal row: Infosys under Nandan Nilekani refuses to reveal if wrongdoing happened

The company, however, ruled out making public the investigation report which probed anonymous complaints of “wrongdoings” as earlier sought by founder NR Narayana Murthy. The decision to this effect was taken by Infosys chairman Nandan Nilekani.(AP)

Infosys on tuesday said an investigation into the alleged improprieties related to the acquisition of Israeli automation firm Panaya found no evidence of any wrongdoing and that the entire transaction was above board. The company, however, ruled out making public the investigation report which probed anonymous complaints of “wrongdoings” as earlier sought by founder NR Narayana Murthy. The decision to this effect was taken by Infosys chairman Nandan Nilekani. “After a careful reconsideraton, the company has concluded that publishing additional details of the investigation would inhibit the company’s ability to conduct effective investigations into any matter in the future,” a statement from Infosys said. It further said, “After careful consideration led by our chairman, the board reaffirms the previous findings of external investigations that there is no merit to the allegations of wrongdoing.”

On the controversial issue of severance payment to former CFO Rajiv Bansal, the board noted that it could have been handled better and the company has identified opportunities for improvement in processes and practices which have been implemented. The company has now globally benchmarked its severance pay and revised its senior management employment contracts, it said. When queried about the Panaya report, Nilekani said, “I have come here to look at the future and our commitment is that we have to do a lot of things, because finally it is about execution, making it happen at scale and getting the entire company transformed.” The Panaya investigation report and severance package to Bansal were the two key points raised by Murthy during his confrontation with the then Infosys board led by chairman R Seshasayee. Murthy had consistently stated that in line with the governance standards of Infosys, the company will have to make public the entire investigation report, though the then board and former CEO Vishal Sikka had maintained that there was no wrongdoing in the entire transaction.

Infosys once again reiterated that the investigations conducted by multiple agencies from the US and India were comprehensive and robust. Infosys had acquired Panaya for $200 million in 2015 and this generated a considerable controversy with allegation flying thick and fast that the entire transaction was not above board following certain anonymous letters written to the board. Murthy had also castigated the then board for slipping osn governance standards and this eventually saw the exit of Sikka and Seshasayee in August. At the same time, the previous board had released a very critical statement against Murthy.

“The board notes that the questions and scrutiny in relation to these matters were fuelled in part by the strong feelings that various stakeholders have for the company and its success. Questions were raised by stakeholders who have a deeply held passion for Infosys. The board responded with equal passion and good faith,” the statement said. On new CEO, Infosys only said processes and shareholder consultation outreach have been initiated and are progressing well. “I would also like to acknowledge the leadership role Narayana Murthy has played in building this iconic institution and in corporate governance matters. Going forward, it is our endeavour to build a trusting relationship with Murthy,” Nilekani said.