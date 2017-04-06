Panasonic launches new line of ‘Video Door’ phones. (Reuters)

Expanding its “Video Door” phones portfolio, Panasonic India on Thursday launched VL-V590 and VL-V900 devices in the market. The products are designed to enhance the surveillance and security needs of consumers and come with imperative features like location monitoring, electric lock release, multiple household connectivity and wireless connectivity.

“At Panasonic, security for us is the primary and the utmost requirement associated with any device. Catering to this, we have come out with a new line of products that enables consumers to monitor their belongings from the palm of their hands,” said Vijay Wadhwan, Director SSD, Panasonic India, in a statement.

Priced at Rs 29,990, VL-V590 comes embedded with characteristics like the electric lock release and a connectivity of upto 20 households.

The VL-V900, priced Rs 87,749, is a multi-door video intercom system, a combination of PBX and cameras which can connect up to 18 lobby stations and 560 monitors for large apartment buildings.