Over 50 per cent shoppers dissatisfied with return, exchange process: Study

More than 50 per cent of shoppers are dissatisfied with the return or exchange process after offline and online shopping, says a study released by Zebra Technology. “Fifty-five per cent of in-store shoppers (brick and mortar) and 51 per cent of online shoppers remain dissatisfied with the return/exchange process,” says Zebra Technology 2018 Asia Pacific Shopper Study, conducted on sample size of 7,500 people. Zebra Technologies, whose main business verticals are retail, manufacturing, transportation, logistics and healthcare, today also launched the new TC20 durable mobile computer and TC25 rugged smartphone in India aimed at helping small and medium enterprises deliver better customer experience. “Results of the study reveal expectations of the shoppers today – further highlighting the need for businesses to adopt real-time visibility technologies in their operations. “As per the study, shopper’s expectations for merchandise delivery are continuing to rise as 69 per cent of shoppers surveyed in APAC expect next-day and same-day shipments,” Zebra Regional Sales Director for India Deep Agarwal said.

As per the survey, consumers cite out-of-stock merchandise, difficulty finding an item, and unclear pricing and discounting as the leading causes of in-store shopping dissatisfaction. Newly-launched devices TC20 and TC25 enable enterprises to gain real-time visibility on-site and on the field.