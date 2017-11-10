Over 3 cr LED bulbs to be given in Tamil Nadu under Ujala scheme in one year

Under the scheme, high quality led bulbs, tube lights and energy efficient fans are offered at low rates. (Reuters)

An estimated three crore plus energy efficient LED bulbs would be distributed in Tamil Nadu in another one year under the Centre’s UJALA scheme, a senior official of ESSL, the implementing agency, said in Coimbatore today.

Besides this, as many as 35 lakh LED tube lights and 10 lakh energy efficient fans during the period as per the state government’s target, Energy Efficiency Services Ltd (EESL) Deputy General Manager (Tech) T Ramesh told reporters in Coimbatore.

Speaking at the launch of the Unnat Jeevan by Affordable LEDs and Appliances for All (UJALA) scheme here, he said EESL had so far distributed more than eight lakh bulbs, 1.9 lakh LED tube lights and 36,000 fans under the scheme in the state.

Under the scheme, high quality led bulbs, tube lights and energy efficient fans are offered at low rates.

Ramesh said the bulbs would be offered through counters at the offices of TANGEDCO, the distribution arm of the state electricity department, and petrol bunks across the state.

The scheme was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in January last 2015 with a target of replacing 77 crore inefficient bulbs with LED bulbs by March 2019.

TANGEDCO Chief Engineer, Coimbatore, M E Haldorai said this would result in a electricity savings of 416 crore kWh and estimated annual savings in consumer bills of more than Rs 1,650 crore, TANGEDCO Chief Engineer.