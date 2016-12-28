Over 25 companies to invest Rs 5K cr, create 44K jobs: Assam Govt

When asked about the job creation scenario, Patowary said “about 44,000 people will get direct or indirect employment through these industries.” (PTI)

Assam government today said over 25 companies have committed cumulative investment of about Rs 5,000 crore which will generate 44,000 jobs in the state. The state government also proposed to construct a World Trade Centre in Guwahati to project Assam as a world-class business location.

“Presently, more than 25 big industries are in pipeline and many of them will be commissioned within a year. A total investment by these large industries is about Rs 5,000 crore,” Commerce and Industry Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary told reporters here.

Without sharing any name of the corporate entities, he said that a large number of small and micro industries along with many big multinational companies had approached the state government for investment in Assam.

When asked about the job creation scenario, Patowary said “about 44,000 people will get direct or indirect employment through these industries.”

The minister also said that a new Land Pooling Scheme was being considered by Assam government for developing a land bank of about 15,000 bighas (5,000 acres) across the state.

Talking about building infrastructure, he said “one World Trade Centre was proposed to be constructed within the town area of Guwahati for projecting Assam as a modern state. The centre would be created with the help of the best architects”.

The minister said the state government was planning to hold a Mega Investment Summit for national and international companies to participate.

“Road shows are being proposed to be organised in different parts of the country and abroad to attract investment in Assam. FICCI will be the event partner for the Investment Summit,” he added.

On the union government’s role, Patowary said a new North East Industrial and Investment Promotion Policy (NEIIPP) was expected to be announced in April, 2017.

“In the mean time, the old NEIIPP, 2007 has been revived with some modifications. GST will also be operationalised by April, 2017. In view of these developments, existing State Industrial Policy will be amended and fine tuned,” he said.

Patowary further said the government was creating an ecosystem with the ‘Ease of Doing Business’ to promote Assam as an investment destination.

“The state government has decided to develop Assam as vibrant sugarcane belt in the country. Integrated project is being taken up for promoting scientific cultivation of sugarcane and setting up of at least five sugar factories through private investment in the state, he added.

About 100 Primary Processing Centers (PPC) were proposed to be set up across the state for agricultural products like fruit, vegetable and spices for further supply to big firms.

Patowary also said the Industries Department had plans for having around 500 PPC’s in the next few years.

The government had also plans to give focused attention to the tea sector by way of providing facilities under the CESS Utilization Policy.

The minister said the state government was considering to engage a Knowledge Partner of international repute to support it to attract investment in the industrial sector.