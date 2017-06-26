Opportunities in the IT sector

Many of the future job roles already exist, yet the responsibilities and tasks within those job roles will morph and change over time. (Image: PTI)

James Stanger

As the world becomes more digitalised, companies are transforming to use technology more intelligently and strategically. This is leading to the creation of new jobs in the IT sector, even as some earlier ones evolve or get obsolete. Here, the terms ‘evolution’ and ‘transformation’ are critical. Many of the future job roles already exist, yet the responsibilities and tasks within those job roles will morph and change over time. For example, the job role of a security analyst is well-defined. This individual focuses on using Secure Information and Event Management (SIEM) tools, studying threats, managing vulnerabilities and responding to incidents. In the future, the job role of a security analyst will probably remain the same, but new skills or approaches will be required.

The following are a few key job roles of the future in four different spheres of the IT sector—infrastructure, development, security and data. But they will morph over time.

Jobs in IT infrastructure

These range from technical support to help desk and service desk worker. The technical support role is described under IT Service Manager (ITSM). His job role has moved beyond ‘break fix’ support—it has evolved from PC support to network troubleshooting, mobile phone device support, login and authentication support, and sophisticated troubleshooting. This is a fast-growing job role, and is more vital to companies than ever before. It can be fulfilled by internal IT workers, or by workers who are part of a managed service provider. More jobs are in the areas of cloud, because there is a chronic shortage of cloud-savvy workers. Surveys show that even as companies wish to move to the cloud, they are hindered by the lack of skilled workers. Additional job roles in the sphere of infrastructure include systems engineer or cloud virtualisation engineer, Linux administrator and cloud architect.

Jobs in IT development

These range from data programmer to automation developer and from artificial intelligence (AI) developer to cloud developer.

i. Role of data programmer is analysing data, considering business problems, interpreting data and turning it into information.

ii. Automation developer is expected to automate repetitive skills in the workplace. This job role will become important in the future.

iii. AI developer will either help create the AI of tomorrow, or leverage AI services for business purposes. The languages will include Python, C++, Java, Prolog and LISP.

iv. Cloud developer will use existing cloud tech (Amazon Web Services, Azure, Software as a Service) to create new solutions.

Jobs in IT security

i. Security analyst: A ‘blue team’ worker who protects systems from hackers.

ii. Vulnerability assessor: Also known as penetration tester, these assessors are the ‘red team’ who help do test incursions into systems to see where defences have failed.

iii. Business continuity or disaster recovery: This job is vital to help firms plan against man-made or natural disasters and events.

Jobs in the sphere of data

These roles range from jobs in the fields of Analytics, Big Data jobs and Small Data jobs. Lastly, there are essential job roles, regardless of IT function, such as project manager. Tomorrow’s project manager would apply ever-more refined ways to initiate, track and evaluate projects. This is because companies are applying project management concepts to help speed time-to-market.

The author is senior director, Products, CompTIA, the voice of the world’s IT industry.