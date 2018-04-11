Online hiring activity sees 12 pct rise in March: Report

Online recruitment activity registered 12 per cent increase in March with demand for finance and healthcare professionals witnessing a significant uptrend, says a report. (Reuters)

Online recruitment activity registered 12 per cent increase in March with demand for finance and healthcare professionals witnessing a significant uptrend, says a report. The Monster Employment Index India stood at 292 in March as compared to 261 in the year-ago month.

“The economic reforms by the government seem to have started impacting the economy in a positive manner and the online recruitment activity around key sectors such as production and manufacturing can possibly be attributed to it,” said Abhijeet Mukherjee, CEO, Monster.com- APAC & Gulf. The report noted that finance and accounts, and healthcare professionals saw highest growth year-on-year at 32 per cent and 31 per cent, respectively.

“The demand for professionals in finance & accounts can also be a resultant of the massive opportunity created by GST reforms for people with know-how of the new tax regime,” Mukherjee added. He further said the digital revolution is mirroring the substantial growth across sectors, thereby escalating opportunities and reshaping the fundamental nature of work and iterating the constant need to upskill.

During the reported month, e-recruitment activity exceeded the year-ago level in 11 of the 13 cities monitored by the Index with Kolkata topping the chart (up 33 per cent ) followed by Chandigarh (up 29 per cent. Delhi-NCR and Bengaluru witnessed a decline, the report said.