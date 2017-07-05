ONGC Videsh to acquire 30 per cent petroleum participating interest in Namibia

The completion of the present transaction would mark ONGC Videsh entry in Namibian offshore and is consistent with its strategic objective of adding high impact exploration and production assets to its existing E&P portfolio.(Reuters)

ONGC Videsh has signed definitive binding agreements with Tullow Namibia Limited (Tullow), a wholly owned subsidiary of Tullow Oil plc, on 28th June 2017 for acquiring 30 percent participating interest in Namibia Petroleum Exploration License 0037 for Blocks 2112A, 2012B and 2113B and related agreements (License) out of Tullow’s existing participating interest of 65 percent in the license. Pancontinental Namibia (Pty) Limited with 30 percent Participating interest and Paragon Oil and Gas (Pty) Limited with 5 percent participating interest are other partners in the License. Tullow is the operator of the License and shall continue to remain operator after acquisition by ONGC Videsh.

The acquisition is subject to satisfaction of customary conditions precedents including approvals of Namibian regulatory authorities and joint venture partners. The completion of the present transaction would mark ONGC Videsh entry in Namibian offshore and is consistent with its strategic objective of adding high impact exploration and production assets to its existing E&P portfolio. ONGC Videsh is a wholly owned subsidiary of Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC), the National Oil Company of India, and is India’s largest international oil and gas E&P Company. At present, ONGC Videsh has 38 projects in 17 countries including Azerbaijan, Bangladesh, Brazil, Colombia, Kazakhstan, Mozambique, Myanmar, Russia, South Sudan, Sudan, Venezuela, Vietnam and New Zealand. ONGC Videsh is currently producing about 285,000 barrels of oil and oil equivalent gas per day and has total oil and gas reserves (2P) of about 704 MMTOE as on 1st April, 2017.

You may also like to watch:

ONGC’s market capitalization as on 30th June 2017 was INR 2,019 billion (US$ 31.25 billion). During the financial year ended 31st March, 2017, ONGC Group had produced 61.60 MMT of oil and oil equivalent gas (MMTOE) (approx. 1.23 MMboe per day); the Consolidated Gross Turnover was INR 1,421 billion (US$ 21 billion) during FY’17 and total consolidated oil and gas reserves were 1,818 MMTOE as on 31st March 2017.