OnePlus 5T to go on sale in India from November 21 on Amazon via flash sale

The sale on the online retailer will follow a flash sale model which the company had previously confirmed.

The wait is finally over as the latest OnePlus smartphone will go on sale in India six days after its official launch on November 16. This has been confirmed by the online retailer Amazon India. OnePlus 5T will go on sale from November 21 at 4:30 PM. The official launch will be held at an event in New York. With Amazon India confirming the sale of OnePlus 5T for its Amazon Prime members, the only thing left for the tech enthusiasts to do is to wait for the first official hands-on experience.

The Chinese company’s latest smartphone has created a lot of buzz in the smartphone arena. OnePlus 5 has already got the buzz rolling for most of the tech enthusiasts and with the upcoming OnePlus 5T and the rumored bezel-less design with 18:9 aspect ratio screen has put the company’s flagship up against other premium phones.

The Chinese manufacturer OnePlus has also confirmed that the availability of the latest smartphone will commence from November 28 in India.

Pricing in India

OnePlus is a company known for its top-notch specifications and very competitive pricing. Based on leaks, the OnePlus 5T will be priced along the lines of the OnePlus 5. The 8GB RAM variant of OnePlus 5 in China is at CNY 3,499, while the US price tag is at $539 and in India, the OnePlus 5 is priced at Rs. 37,999. If OnePlus 5T is priced more than Rs 40,000 then it will be the first smartphone by the company to do so.