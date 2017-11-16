OnePlus 5T launch Live Updates: Expected India price, specifications, availability to be revealed soon

OnePlus 5T is expected to have a bezel-less display. (oneplus.com)

OnePlus 5T launch Live Updates: The much-awaited updated version of OnePlus 5, the OnePlus 5T will be launched in New York at 9:30 PM IST. The uber cool brand OnePlus is getting on the hype train which they have mastered now. The brand’s tagline #NeverSettle tells us a lot about the brand, as they have already produced a fantastic phone at a decent price point. And now, with the OnePlus 5T launching today, they surely want to up their game. To keep things interesting for the fans, OnePlus has invited its fans to attend the launch event from the audience. In case you are not able to see the live event in New York, you can catch the live streaming of the OnePlus 5T launch video here. The video stream is expected to go live a few minutes before the launch of the phone. Keep tuned as we bring the latest news to you as it breaks on this handset. As per the leaked reports, it is expected that OnePlus is going to bring in a 6-inch screen up front with minimum bezels. Here are the OnePlus 5T launch Live updates:

The brand has confirmed that OnePlus 5T will have the headphone jack which a lot of flagship manufacturers have bid adieu to.

8:05 PM: Earlier today, OnePlus India’s Twitter handle got a little punny and twitted this:

8:00 PM: OnePlus will launch the new OnePlus 5T in New York.