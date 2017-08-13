OnePlus 3, OnePlus 3T will not get any update after Android O

Oliver Z, who is OnePlus’ Head of Product, revealed the latest information on company’s forum page.

In what came as a disappointing news for OnePlus users, the company announced that OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 3T smartphones won’t receive any Android version update after Android O. Oliver Z, who is OnePlus’ Head of Product, revealed the latest information on company’s forum page. “Android O is going to be the last Android version update we’ll release for OP3/3T. We’ll continue to release security patch updates for the foreseeable future, and offer support for individual application updates,” the post read.

An indianexpress.com report says that the company will also start moving its Open Beta Program from OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 3T to OnePlus 5 after the release of Android O for the two smartphones. The company, which has won plaudits for its smartphones’ premium features at a lesser price tag, releases Open Beta updates for OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 3T approximately once every month. Earlier, OnePlus’ CEO Pete Lau had confirmed that OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 3T will get Android O update this year.

OnePlus is Chinese handset maker that focuses on the premium handset market in India. “India is a very important market for us. We have seen our market share growing here and we will continue to focus on the premium segment (USD 400 and above) here,” OnePlus General Manager India Vikas Agarwal had told PTI.

Citing an industry report, Aggarwal had said OnePlus has expanded its market share in the premium category to 12 per cent in the January-March 2017 quarter from six per cent in the preceding quarter.