On Yogi Adityanath’s visit to Ghaziabad today, inauguration of city’s first elevated road and 19 infra projects worth Rs 1,791 cr

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will today visit Ghaziabad to inaugurate the city’s much-awaited 10.3 km-long first elevated road which connects Raj Nagar Extension to UP Gate on National Highway 24. The project has missed several deadlines due to delays in obtaining clearance from various departments. District Magistrate Ritu Maheswari said that all preparations have been done jointly by the district administration and the Ghaziabad Development Authority (GDA). While an official confirmation regarding the CM’s arrival is still pending, local BJP leaders said that the CM will be attending the inaugural event.

Earlier this week, BJP’s Ghaziabad unit had held a meeting to discuss the CM’s likely visit. According to them, an event will be organised at Ram Lila Ground in Kavi Nagar where CM Adityanath will also hold a public rally.

The Chief Minister will also the lay foundation stone for 19 infrastructure projects worth Rs 1,791 crore during his brief stay here.

10 things about the UP Gate-Raj Nagar Extension elevated road:

1. The road has been built to provide a non-stop run to people travelling between UP Gate on NH 24 and Raj Nagar Extension.

2. The GDA has set a speed limit of 100 km per hour for vehicles plying on the six-lane road. However, the permissible limit is 80 km per hour.

3. The road has been built at a cost of Rs 1,470 crore over the last three years.

4. The road stands on 287 pillars with 226 pillars on a fully elevated section. The height of the elevated section is 9 metres.

5. A total of 729 LED lights have been installed along the stretch to provide easy driving during the night.

6. Safety provisions like regular patrolling by police, ambulance and two-way cranes will be available round-the-clock.

7. The project was completed in December last year but its inauguration was put on hold due to delays in environmental clearance. The work on the project was also delayed due to shifting of transmission lines and alignment change.

8. The scheduled completion date for the project was April 2017.

9. The road has been constructed as per the standards set by Ministry of Road Transport and Highways.

10. The elevated track was in the news a few days ago when Samajwadi Party MLC Rakesh Yadav inaugurated the road, claiming the project was started during Akhilesh Yadav’s regime. An FIR was lodged against him and several Samajwadi Party workers.