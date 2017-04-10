Ola, Uber drivers refuse Delhi to Gurgaon rides after Haryana imposes Rs 100 entry tax

Start getting used to metro-rides as this is how you will need to travel from Delhi to Gurgaon, as the Haryana government has recently introduced Rs 100 entry tax. From now onwards there will be no Ola or Uber cabs available if you want to travel to Gurgaon from NCR. Taxi drivers are now facing problems in paying an entry fee into the city in the wake of the new motor tax. A protest will take place against this new tax by the Sarvodaya Drivers Association at the Haryana Bhawan today, according to a report in the Hindustan Times.

You may also want to watch-

The new tax of Rs 100 was introduced by the Haryana Government for the efficient tax collection by the state from the beginning of the financial year, i.e April 1. The earlier road tax that was imposed by the Haryana Government included the payment of Rs 950 every three months to the Regional Transport Authority. After the introduction of the new tax, drivers now need to pay the entry fees after standing in long queues and facing a lot of inconvenience at the border. The introduction of this new tax by the Haryana Government has not just created a problem for the drivers but is also troublesome for the commuters.

President of Sarvodaya Drivers Association, Kamaljeet Singh while speaking to HT expressed their objection towards this new tax and how they are facing losses and delays in their work. He said, “Drivers have to stand in queues for nearly an hour before they can pay their taxes… the new tax collection system has only added to the burden.”

Earlier in the month of February, the Delhi High Court today had asked the drivers of app-based cab firms Ola, Uber and their unions, whowere on strike in Delhi-NCR against “low fares” and “lack” of basic amenities from the companies, to end their agitation.