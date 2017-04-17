Ola-Uber drivers on strike in Delhi tomorrow; get ready to pay high fares!

What has made things worse this time is the fact that rivals of Ola-Uber drivers, kaali-peeli taxi operators, have joined hands.

Online cab aggregators Ola and Uber are preparing to go on a strike on Tuesday. This means all the commuters who depend on these two aggregators will be left stranded. What has made things worse this time is the fact that rivals of Ola-Uber drivers, kaali-peeli taxi operators, have joined hands. The strike has been called by the Sarvodaya Driver Association of Delhi, which led the February agitation. According to a Hindustan Times report, 1-5 lakh app-based taxis in Delhi-NCR have decided not to take out their vehicles on April 18. They have planned a protest march to chief minister Arvind Kejriwal’s residence in Civil Lines from the Majnu Ka Tila Gurudwara.

“Nothing has changed since our February protest. Drivers continue to slog for 16-18 hours daily and still are barely earning enough to eat and pay the car EMIs. Fares of registered city taxis can only be fixed by the government, whereas, Ola-Uber still continue to levy their own rates,” Kamaljeet Gill, president SDAD told HT.

