Ola planning to raise additional fund of $36 million

According to a filing with the Registrar of Companies on Wednesday, the board of ANI Technologies that runs Ola, has decided to raise funds via a rights issue of 171,733 shares to its shareholders. (Image: PTI)

Cab aggregator Ola is planning to raise an additional fund of $36 million (Rs 232 crore) from existing investors. According to a filing with the Registrar of Companies on Wednesday, the board of ANI Technologies that runs Ola, has decided to raise funds via a rights issue of 171,733 shares to its shareholders. The development comes on the back of reports about Ola talking to the Chinese internet conglomerate, Tencent to raise $400 million. The company has plans to sell shares at Rs 13,521 (about $212.4) per piece, the filing stated. US based mutual fund firm Vanguard Group had recently marked up Ola’s valuation by 12%. Vanguard, which holds about 1.66 lakh shares in ANI Technologies, marked up its shares to $209.5 for the quarter ending May, compared to $187.5 per share as on February 28, 2017.

In February, Ola had raised funding in the range of $300-350 million led by Japanese investor Softbank, at a down-round of $3.5 billion in February. This was significantly lower than its valuation in November 2015, where the company had raised $500 million at a valuation of $5 billion. Ola continues to raise investment from a large number of investors as it is pitched in a high-decibel battle with deep funded Uber Technologies. Both Ola and Uber have been seeing disgruntled driver-partners leaving their platforms because of reduced incentives.