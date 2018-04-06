Ola offers Rs 5-lakh in-trip insurance cover to customers

Ride-sharing company Ola on Thursday launched a comprehensive in-trip insurance programme for its customers across India. The programme offers an insurance policy of Rs 5 lakh as well as cover for missed flights and loss of baggage

Ride-sharing company Ola on Thursday launched a comprehensive in-trip insurance programme for its customers across India. Considered to be the first of its kind in India, the programme offers an insurance policy of Rs 5 lakh as well as cover for missed flights and loss of baggage. Commuters can opt for an in-trip insurance cover at a premium of Rs 1 per ride for intra-city travel; Rs 10 for Ola Rentals and Rs 15 for Ola outstation. Ola has partnered with Acko General Insurance to launch the programme across over 110 cities in the country, said a press release in Chennai. Extending the benefits of the ‘Chalo Befikar’ insurance programme to its customers, Ola covers its users, across all categories viz cabs, auto, kaali-peeli and e-rickshaw. The programme is being rolled out for customers in major metros and will be scaled up to all cities, covering the entire base in the coming weeks. The comprehensive insurance programme provides benefits in cases of loss of baggage or laptops, missed flights, accidental medical expense, ambulance transportation cover and much more. The optional in-trip insurance programme can be purchased through the Ola app. The claims can be made through the Ola app as well as Acko’s website, mobile app and call centre. Ola’s partnership with ICICI Lombard General Insurance will be live in the coming months. Ola chief operating officer Vishal Kaul said, “We are thrilled to introduce in-trip insurance for our customers under the ‘Chalo Befikar’ insurance programme. Just for Rs 1, Ola customers can avail an insurance policy of `5 lakh which will also provide cover for missed flights, loss of baggage, loss of laptop, emergency hotel requirements, and many more.” Chalo Befikar has been extremely beneficial for Ola driver partners, extending the benefits to customers as well is the right step forward, bringing the entire ecosystem under this essential insurance programme, he added. Acko General Insurance founder & CEO Varun Dua said, “Ola is a pioneer of mobility in India and Acko is excited to partner with them. Together with Ola we have created a first of its kind in-trip insurance that would be of great value to millions of Ola users and would ensure that their daily commute is stress-free. We have been able to develop an easy-to-understand product that is delivered seamlessly to the user.”