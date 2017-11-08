Ola, Microsoft get together, deploy AI tools; how it will change your ride

Both firms will collaborate to take this platform to car makers globally, to integrate with vehicle systems, Ola said in a statement.

App-based cab aggregator Ola has partnered with Microsoft to build a new connected-vehicle platform for car manufacturers worldwide. While Microsoft’s Azure (its cloud platform) will power the company’s existing connected car platform, Ola Play, Ola will also leverage Microsoft’s Artificial Intelligence (AI) and other productivity tools like office 365 to transform passenger experience. Both firms will collaborate to take this platform to car makers globally, to integrate with vehicle systems, Ola said in a statement. Ola Play will also leverage Microsoft AI and IoT to enhance driver experiences with telematics and navigation guidance; passenger experiences with cloud-based infotainment and productivity; and provide auto manufacturers with custom digital experiences for their customers. Launched in late 2016, Ola Play, the premium ride-hailing service, will also be integrated with productivity tools such as Office 365 and Skype for business, as well as voice-assisted controls built using Microsoft cognitive services and bot framework, during their rides.

Microsoft CEO, Satya Nadella aid, “Today’s car is quickly becoming the ultimate computing device and together with Ola, we’re focused on providing more intelligent, connected and productive experiences to our customers.”