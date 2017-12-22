Ola lite app launched in India to expand into tier II and III cities

The move comes after its success and learning from innovations such as offline booking and the Progressive Web App to make accessibility simple and inclusive. (Reuters)

Cab aggregator Ola has launched a ‘lite’ version of its app that works on the slowest internet connectivity and thus will be able to make it accessible to its consumers in tier II and III cities of the country. The move comes after its success and learning from innovations such as offline booking and the Progressive Web App to make accessibility simple and inclusive. Ola Lite is a lightweight app that consumes less than 1 MB space and loads within 3 seconds without compromising on the booking experience, Ola said in a blog post. This year, Ola also launched its Progressive Web App, a lightweight mobile website that offers users, especially those in smaller towns and cities, an app-like experience on simple smartphones. Other companies that offer such lighter apps include Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn. “As the first in the industry to launch the Lite app, Ola puts its focus on solving accessibility challenges in the emerging towns and cities of the country,” the blog post said.