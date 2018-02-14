Ola kicks off services in Perth

In January, Ola announced that it had started onboarding private hire vehicle owners onto its platform in Sydney, Melbourne and Perth. (Reuters)

Cab hailing company Ola today said it has started offering its services in Perth, Australia, “on a limited basis”. The SoftBank-backed company last month had announced its plans to make a foray into the Australian market. “Ola, one of the world’s largest ride-sharing platforms, is now available on a limited basis to customers in Perth,” Ola said in a statement. As part of the soft launch offer, Perth-based customers will be given their first two rides free up to the value of AUD 10 per ride, it added. In January, Ola announced that it had started onboarding private hire vehicle owners onto its platform in Sydney, Melbourne and Perth. Uber is Ola’s main competitor in the Australian market. The companies are already locked in an intense battle for leadership in the Indian market.

Uber launched its operations in Australia in 2012 and currently operates in 19 Australian cities including the major cities of Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, Adelaide, Perth and Canberra. Founded in 2011, Ola has over 125 million users and more than one million driver-partners across 110 cities on its platform in India.