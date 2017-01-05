Ola extends Share Express, which is 30% cheaper, to 100 routes

Ola plans to extend Share Express to over 300 routes in 10 cities in the near future, the company said. (Reuters)

Taxi aggregator Ola has extended its recently launched service ‘Share Express’ to over 100 routes. Share Express makes ride sharing cheaper by 30% to its customers who are looking to use shared service.

Share Express runs along fixed routes of a city and customers whose pickup and drop-off locations coincide with the fixed routes can book a ride from the Share icon on their Ola app. Ola plans to extend Share Express to over 300 routes in 10 cities in the near future, the company said.

“Our latest product feature for shared rides – called Share Express – makes Ola Share even more affordable and flexible, with rides starting as low as R30 for a 4 km ride. Advanced algorithms matches a customer travelling on that fixed route,” Raghuvesh Sarup, CMO and head of categories, Ola said.