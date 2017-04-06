Ola engineering director Amit Saini joins e-payments platform Razorpay as VP (E)

Previously, Amit worked at Ola Cabs, where he led a team of 40 members to build Ola Money. (Reuters)

Razorpay, an online payments platform, on Wednesday announced the appointment of Amit Saini as its new vice-president (engineering) to oversee the growing technology function, as the company looks to scale its footprint in the digital payments space. Saini was earlier the director of engineering at Ola.

With over 15 years of experience in product development, building and leading high performance engineering teams, Amit specialises in solving several big data use cases and delivering many end-to-end products. His appointment is intended to further the growth and product development of Razorpay’s technology leadership in the industry, the company said.

“Technology has been our key differentiator since inception. With Amit joining us, we are instituting executives with vast experience in technology and strengthening our leadership team. Amit will help us tackle the ever-increasing challenges of a diverse merchant ecosystem in a dynamic financial market like India”, Harshil Mathur, CEO & co-founder of Razorpay said.

Previously, Amit worked at Ola Cabs, where he led a team of 40 members to build Ola Money. Amit has also worked as a technologist with Microsoft and IBM, building software products in the areas of e-commerce, web services management, big-data & analytics. Amit also co-founded, SkillCafe, a start-up that focused on analysing huge data sets in order to provide insightful career growth recommendations to candidates.

Razorpay is supported by Y Combinator, a Silicon Valley incubator, along with investments from top venture capital firms, Tiger Global, Matrix Partners & MasterCard.