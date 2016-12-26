Ola enables customers to pay for Fuel, LPG at BPCL using ‘Ola Money’

Acceptance of Ola Money in a prominent public utility such as BPCL is another step by Ola towards supporting the government’s vision of a cashless ‘Digital India’. (Reuters)

Taxi aggregator Ola is leaving no stone unturned to continue its effort to keep India moving in light of the cash crunch. To support the same, Ola has now enabled ‘Ola Money’ to be accepted at Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) fuel pumps and LPG distributors across the country.

With over 13,000 fuel stations and close to 4,500 LPG outlets, BPCL serves lakh of people on a daily basis. With the alliance, both driver partners and consumers will be able to pay for their fuel and LPG requirements with Ola Money on VeriFone enabled PoS devices.

The entire process of payment is exceptionally easy and convenient, done through a single step mobile verification process. Acceptance of Ola Money in a prominent public utility such as BPCL is another step by Ola towards supporting the government’s vision of a cashless ‘Digital India’.

Ola Money is accepted at over 500 online and offline merchants, as well as for bill payments at over 25 major utilities across India. With the increased recharge limit on wallets from Rs. 10,000 to Rs. 20,000 until 30 December, 2016, Ola Money is better positioned to facilitate convenient cashless transactions for citizens and merchants alike.

“We are supporting the Government of India in achieving the shared vision of a truly ‘Digital India’,” said SVP Ola Money, Pallav Singh.

“BPCL is one of India’s leading fuel and LPG suppliers; and we are excited to be working closely with them aiding lakh of people to transact conveniently. We are working to bring more and more use cases to take the mission of a cashless India forward,” added Pallav Singh.

Today, Ola Money is among the top three digital wallets and it offers an experience that allows users to pay with a seamless, one-touch checkout in a secure environment in a wide variety of use cases across mobility, travel, food, entertainment, e-commerce, bill payments and mobile recharges.

It also allows peer to peer transfers, allowing users to transfer money to friends and family with ease.