Ofo signs MoU with Pune civic body for city cycle plan

Ofo, the world’s first and largest station-free app-based bike-sharing platform, has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) to support the Pune Cycle Plan – a comprehensive bicycle master plan for integrated city-wide cycle tracks. Prepared with support from the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, the Pune Cycle Plan sets out to create the necessary infrastructure for proper cycle tracks, a city-wide cycle network, seamless public sharing bicycle schemes and development of cycle promotion activities for encouraging the use of this ecofriendly mode of transport, a press release said on Thursday. To use the service, users will need to register with the Ofo app (available both in Android and iOS). Vehicles will be fitted with GPS technology and can be locked and unlocked through the mobile app. Anyone can pick up the vehicle wherever they see one with the unlocking code and can park it at prominent places, where others can pick it up from. The company has a payment gateway, called ‘Adyen’, which is being used globally. The app also has options to pay through debit/credit cards and through cash. Charges could be per hour or based on usage. In the US, the per hour use charge is $1, a company official said.

Rajarshi Sahai, director of public policy & communications, Ofo, said: “We are delighted to partner with the city of Pune. We wish to improve its quality of life in the city by providing a healthier, quicker, and greener alternative to motor vehicles. Our station-free bike-sharing concept has improved transportation in cities across the world. Our mission is to solve the `last mile’ transportation problem in India’s urban areas and we see immense potential in Pune for Ofo’s convenient, affordable and low-carbon way of travel.” Till date, Ofo has operations in over 250 cities across 20 countries. In July 2017, Ofo completed ‘Series E’ funding of $700 million, led by Alibaba, Hony Capital and CITIC Private Equity, becoming the world’s biggest and most-valued bike-sharing company.