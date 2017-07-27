NTT Communications looks to meet rising digital demand in India, announces Rs 1K cr investment in new data centres

The company is looking forward to expand its two new data centers in Mumbai and Bangalore through a subsidiary of NTT Com. (Image: Reuters)

Global provider of information and communications technology (ICT) solutions, NTT Communications Corporation (NTT Com) on Thursday announced that the company will invest over $160 mn (approx. 1K cr) for the expansion of its data centre in India. The company is looking forward to expand its two new data centers in Mumbai and Bangalore through a subsidiary of NTT Com, Netmagic – one of the country’s leading managed hosting and cloud service providers – to meet the growing digital demand in the country.

NTT Com acquired Virtual Network Operator – International Long Distance (VNO-ILD) network licence in March this year with which it has becomes the first Japanese ICT provider of the International telecom license in India. And with the acquisition of this licence in India follows the initiation of construction of the new data centers which will become operational by April 2018. During the press conference at New Delhi, it was announced that these data centers will add nearly 500,000 square feet of gross floor space at full build which will bring NTT Com’s total gross footprint to 1,100,000 square feet in India.

The company, which is part of Japan-based Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Group, launched international data network services through its affiliate NTT Communications India Network Services (NTTCINS) to meet the widening digital demand in India. While addressing the media, NTT Com President and CEO Tetsuya Shoji said, “India has been a key strategic market for us with the accelerating shift of IT services from traditional enterprise data centres into the cloud-based services.” He added that with further expansion of data centre footprint and addition of international data network services to the company’s service portfolio, the company aims to meet the growing market needs for mobility, e-Commerce, Internet of Things (IoT), Cloud and Big Data.

The company targets to provide high-speed, high-volume Internet backbone and network services so that the customers can accelerate their business development to meet the increasing demand of Cloud services.