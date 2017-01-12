NTPC inks pact to take over Chhabra Thermal Power Plant

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) is to takeover four operational units of 250 MW capacity each and two other under-construction units of 660 MW capacity each at Chhabara Thermal Power Plant. (Reuters)

State-run NTPC has signed a non-binding agreement with Rajasthan Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam Ltd and Rajasthan Urja Vikas Nigam Ltd for takeover of Chhabra Thermal Power Plant.

“NTPC Ltd has signed a non-binding MoU with Rajasthan Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam Ltd and Rajasthan Urja Vikas Nigam Ltd for takeover of Chhabra Thermal Power Plant Stage-I (4x 250 MW) and Stage-II (2×660 MW) of Rajasthan Urja Vikas Nigam by NTPC Ltd,” the company said in a BSE filing.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) is to takeover four operational units of 250 MW capacity each and two other under-construction units of 660 MW capacity each at Chhabara Thermal Power Plant.

You May Also Want To Watch:

In February last year, a proposal to divest equity of four units of thermal power plants in Rajasthan was cleared at a Cabinet meeting chaired by Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje.

Shares of NTPC were trading 2.89 per cent higher at Rs 169.15 apeice on BSE.