NTPC has no plans to acquire stressed power projects, says Power Minister Piyush Goyal

State-owned NTPC has no plans to take over stressed assets in the power sector, the government said today.”Currently, NTPC has no proposal to acquire stressed power projects or enable their lenders to operate on contract basis,” Power Minister Piyush Goyal said in a written reply to the Rajya Sabha. Neyveli Lignite Corporation of India Ltd (NLCIL) has identified Damodar Valley Corporation’s Ragunathpur thermal power plant for acquisition, the minister said. Neyveli Lignite has also shortlisted two suitable stressed power assets for a possible takeover to increase its electricity generation capacity, he added. The recovery of non-performing assets, he said, is an ongoing process that depends on various factors, including the resolution plan.