NTPC Group’s capacity set to cross 51 GW mark

State-run power giant NTPC Group’s capacity will cross the 51,000-MW mark on Sunday midnight with the beginning of commercial operations of Unit-2 of the Kudgi Super Thermal Project. “Unit-2 of 800 MW of Kudgi Super Thermal Project, Stage-I (3 X 800 MW) will be declared on the commercial operation from midnight on December 31, 2017,” the NTPC Ltd said in a BSE filing today. With this, the commercial capacity of Kudgi Super Thermal Power Project, NTPC and NTPC Group would reach 1,600 MW, 44,492 MW and 51,383 MW, respectively. In a separate BSE filing, NTPC Ltd said its board of directors in its meeting held today designated Sudhir Arya, Executive Director (Finance), as the Chief Financial Officer of the company with immediate effect. Arya, 58, has over three decades of experience in corporate finance and other related functions in various units of the NTPC.