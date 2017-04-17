NRL signs MoU with Paradip Port Trust, IOCL

The MoU provides for utilizing IOCL’s spare capacity of existing SPMs (Single Point Mooring) at Paradip. (Reuters)

Numaligarh Refinery Limited (NRL) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Paradip Port Trust and Indian Oil Corporation (IOCL) for transporting imported crude oil from Paradip port in Odisha to Numaligarh in Assam for its proposed refinery expansion. Under the NRL’s proposed refinery expansion project from the existing three MMTPA to nine MMTPA, a 28-inch diameter 1400 km long crude oil pipeline of one MMTPA capacity will be laid for transporting six MMTPA of imported crude oil from Paradip port to Numaligarh. The MoU provides for utilizing IOCL’s spare capacity of existing SPMs (Single Point Mooring) at Paradip.

Paradip Port Trust will extend land space for installation of crude storage tanks, pump house and township at Paradip, a NRL release said today. The tripartite MoU was signed between Paradip Port Trust Chairman Rinkesh Roy, NRL Director(Technical) BJ Phukan and IOCL ED (Pipelines) AK Tiwari at Bhubaneswar yesterday in the presence of Union Minister for Road Transport, Highways and Shipping Nitin Gadkari and Minister of State(I/C) for Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan.

Assam Finance, Health, Education and Planning Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Commerce and Industry Minister C M Patowary, NRL MD P Padmanabhan and IOCL Director(Pipelines) IOCL Aneesh Agarwal were also present on the occasion, the release said.