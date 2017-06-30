Now Reliance Industries set to deliver fuel at your doorstep.

At a time when the ministry of petroleum and natural g4as is exploring ways to start home delivery of petroleum products such as diesel and petrol, Reliance Industries (RIL) is looking to enter the segment as well. According to three people close to development who requested not to be named, RIL has applied for a licence to home-deliver motor fuel to the Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation (PESO). However, though the company has been allowed to use bowsers to transport fuel to its mobile phone towers, it has not been granted licence for fuel home delivery as of now. Reliance operates a mobile phone network under the brand Jio. An email sent to a RIL spokesperson on Tuesday, followed by text messages, remained unanswered. On April 21 this year, petroleum minister Dharmendra Pradhan had tweeted the petroleum ministry was exploring ways to start home delivery of petroleum products. However, as reported by FE, stakeholders including the PESO, raised concerns about safety requirements regarding the programme at a meeting. PESO is the organisation entrusted with the duty to ensure safety of public and property with regards to distribution and storage of petroleum products. According to one of the persons mentioned above, home delivery of petroleum products is not allowed anywhere across the world as it is a risky affair. However, since there is a push by the government to explore the opportunities state-run Indian Oil Corporation has been asked to look for methods for trial, added the person. RIL is looking to expand its motor fuel retail business. According to its annual report for

RIL is looking to expand its motor fuel retail business. According to its annual report for 2016-17 the company has 1,221 operational outlets. "RIL's fuel outlets registered significant volume growth with year-end exit throughput more than double the industry average, highlighting the superior customer experience and value added offerings," the report noted. The company is looking to have a pan-India presence in the segment through expansion of its network in unrepresented and new markets. However, according to a second person mentioned above, the challenge it faces is that the state-run oil marketing companies (OMCs) already occupy the best locations across the country. The country has a total of 59,500 retail outlets of which almost 95% are run by OMCs. The second person added that home delivery of motor fuel is one of the ways through which the company can establish its presence in areas already occupied by other operators. Earlier, Bengaluru-based ANB Fuels under the brand name MyPetrolPump had started home delivery of diesel in parts of the city through customised

bowsers. However, PESO directed fuel retail outlets to not sell diesel to the company citing safety concerns. As per a right to information (RTI) filed by Ghaziabad-based Tikendra Kumar last year, currently there is no government policy on home delivering petrol or diesel for vehicles. FE has reviewed a copy of the RTI. A PESO official refused to comment on being asked if the authorities are thinking of changing the rules regarding storage and transportation of fuel. According to current rules, there is no requirement of

A PESO official refused to comment on being asked if the authorities are thinking of changing the rules regarding storage and transportation of fuel. According to current rules, there is no requirement of licence for transport or storage of petroleum class B (non-bulk) in quantity not exceeding 2,500 litres and in receptacle not exceeding 1,000 litres. Class B petroleum includes diesel but not petrol.