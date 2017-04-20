Now recharge Delhi Metro card using Ola Money

Delhi Metro. (PTI)

Commuters can now get their metro card recharged with ‘Ola money’ app as the DMRC today entered into a partnership with the app-based cab aggregator. The integration allows commuters to recharge their metro cards directly from the Ola Money app in Delhi-NCR. According to Ola, the website of Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) will also have Ola Money as a payment option for recharging metro cards.

Anuj Dayal, Executive Director (Corporate Communications), DMRC, said, “We hope to make the transition smoother for metro commuters by integrating Ola Money as a payment mechanism for metro rides. “Other than offering an eco-friendly and affordable daily commuting option, DMRC is committed towards encouraging people to use online payment alternatives,” he said.

Anand Subramanian, Senior Director (Marketing Communications) at Ola, said, “This integration will make the process simpler and seamless as they would be able to use their Ola Money balance to recharge their cards with just a few taps on the Ola Money app or by visiting the DMRC website.”