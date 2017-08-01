Now, no middle seats for solo women flyers at Vistara flights

The airlines gives opportunities to solo women passengers select their preferred seat at the time of booking.

Those women flying all alone in Vistara, are being allotted either window or aisle seats and not middle ones. The airline is also helping them with the baggage and also transport on their arrival at the destination, the airline has said, as per PTI report. Till now, on an average 70 to 100 women passengers have availed of the service every day. Around 8,000 solo women passengers have signed up for it ever since the scheme was launched in in March this year, the airline said.

The airlines also gives opportunities to solo women passengers select their preferred seat at the time of booking a flight as also during web check-in. As per an official of the airlines, these offers were made after getting feedback from passengers. He further said that it was observed that solo women passengers often requested for assistance on the ground after reaching their destinations, mostly either on their baggage or to confirm most reliable options for airport transfers, the agency report added.

“As part of this optional service, solo women travellers are not assigned middle seats, again based on feedback and intuitive thoughtfulness,” Chief Strategy & Commercial Officer, Vistara, Sanjiv Kapoor was quoted as saying by the agency.

The solo passengers, who want to avail the help with their baggage or with transport, are needed to approach Vistara staff at the baggage claim area holding a placard reading Vistara Woman Flyer, he said, while adding that they will also be provided help with booking a taxi and escorted up to the vehicle, PTI report said.

Last month, the airlines had announced a monsoon offer and introduced all-inclusive fares starting from Rs 799 for economy class passengers. Fares for premium economy class began from Rs 2,099. The offer was valid for travel between July 21-September 20 and bookings for the same was open between July 6 and July 7.