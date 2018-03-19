Now consumers can book Reliance Big TV HD DTH set top boxes from Indian post Offices across Maharashtra and Goa

In a recent bid, DTH service provider Reliance Big TV has partnered with 12,000 Indian Post Offices across the states of Maharashtra and Goa for consumers to do initial booking by making a payment of Rs 500 through these post offices. This comes in after Reliance announced to offer free HD HVEC set top box with an additional 1 year warranty. Not just that, the company is also offering a wide range of pay channels free for 1 year including HD channels and up to 500 free-to-air channels.

Commenting on the recent partnership Vijender Singh, Director at Reliance Big TV, said “With its recent offer, Reliance Big TV disrupted the digital entertainment space in India. We are glad to partner with 12,000 India Post Offices across Maharashtra & Goa. India post has an incredible reach, which is unrivalled by any other logistics partner and the same would help the customers to book this incredible offer by paying Rs 500/- at any of the post office in Maharashtra & Goa.”

To avail the Reliance Big TV set top box offer the consumers just need to pay Rs 499 of prebooking amount. At the time of installation, another Rs 1,500 as booking charges and Rs 250 as installation charges. However an amount of Rs 1999 will be refunded after the completion of 3 years as recharge. The consumer will need to do a regular recharge of Rs 300 a month for the next two years to avail a cashback of Rs 1,999. It would take a maximum of 30 to 45 days from booking to installation of the set top boxes.

The box will come in with additional features like, schedule recording, a USB port, YouTube, recording and viewing channels simultaneously, among others, the media release stated.

The prebooking of the product has started and with this partnership, people living in the states of Maharashtra and Goa will now be able to book the device at almost any post office in the state.

Last year, an advertisement in the state local daily stated that the Reliance Digital TV, the DTH arm of the Anil Ambani Group was looking to shut down its operations by December. The ad stated, “This is a notice to all subscribers of Reliance Digital TV. Since our license is expiring, we will be shutting down our DTH service across India on Nov 18.” Later, the company entered into an agreement with Pantel Technologies Pvt Limited and Veecon Media & Television Limited to sell 100 percent its DTH arm Reliance Big TV, it stated in its regulatory filings.