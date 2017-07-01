Now, check train PNR status after booking tickets on Paytm

Paytm announced today that it is booking over 1 million train tickets in a month and has become India’s largest platform for train tickets booking after IRCTC.(Reuters)

Paytm has launched an online service on its rail-booking platform to enable customers to check their PNR Status instantly after booking train tickets on its platform. More than 30 million Indians travel using the Indian Railways on a daily basis. This is the country’s single largest group of travellers. The PNR Status service on Paytm will offer this group a single platform to book and track train tickets.

Abhishek Rajan, Vice President of Paytm said, “Our new PNR Status service is aimed at extending the trusted and convenient Paytm experience to waitlisted rail travellers booking tickets with us. This is the first of many exciting features that we have planned for this year in our endeavour to build the most compelling booking experience for rail travellers.”

Earlier this month, Paytm announced today that it is booking over 1 million train tickets in a month and has become India’s largest platform for train tickets booking after IRCTC. It has also witnessed exponential growth in its travel vertical, with more than 10 million tickets sold in FY 2017.