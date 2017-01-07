Now check-in up to 50 kgs of luggage for free on Air India’s Boeing 747 flights between Delhi and Mumbai

Dhananjay Kumar, Senior Manager for Corporate Communications at Air India told FE Online that the move is line with the fact that the Boeing 747 is a jumbo jet with a lot of space. (Reuters)

You can now check-in luggage up 50 kg on the Delhi-Mumbai and Mumbai-Delhi Boeing 747 Air India flights for free! Starting today, that is January 7, Air India has announced that passengers will be allowed to carry up to 40kg and 50kg of free check-in baggage for economy and business class passengers respectively. Before this Air India allowed up to 25 kg free check-in for luggage in the economy class and up to 35 kg in the business class. With this step the limit has been enhanced by 15 kg each, which happens to be total weight of the free check-in that other domestic airlines allow. Air India is also offering fares starting from Rs 15000 for travel in the first class till January 15, 2017.

Dhananjay Kumar, Senior Manager for Corporate Communications at Air India told FE Online that the move is line with the fact that the Boeing 747 is a jumbo jet with a lot of space. “It is a huge plane and there is a lot of space, so we are able to offer passengers the facility of checking in more baggage for free,” he said.

The step comes a day after Air India launched its ‘Republic Day’ offer to attract fliers. The three-month ‘Republic Day’ scheme pits fares against the Rajdhani Express, claiming that travel to major cities by air is cheaper compared to the AC-2 tier train ticket. The sale period of the offer is from January 6 to April 10 (both days included) and the travel period that it covers is from January 26 to April 30 (both days included). These special fares are be available for sale through all distribution channels – Airlines City Booking Office (CTOs), Airline Airport Office (ATOs), Travel Agents, Call Centre, Air India’s website and Mobile Application for sale, 20 days or more prior to departure of the flight.

Also read: Air India challenges Rajdhani Express again! Introduces 3-month ‘Republic Day’ offer with super-cheap fares; check out details

This is not the first time that Air India has pitched its domestic flight rates as cheaper than Rajdhani Express. Soon after Indian Railways introduced the concept of flexi-pricing in September last year, Air India had come out with a spot fare scheme. Under the flexi-fares concept, Railways could charge up to 50% above the base fare, depending on the demand for tickets. Indian Railways has come under criticism from several quarters for implementing the surge pricing system on its premium trains.