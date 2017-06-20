Not quite gelling well

The entire premise of the ad,GoodMen Deserve to Look Good has an emotional ring to it as it featuresmenperforming selfless acts.

The Ad

The TVC opens with the visual of a soldier fighting in a war and later grooming himself to meet his lady love in a party. The ad film presents more such instances: a wildlife rescuer, a doctor and a firefighter doing their everyday tasks and later tidying up to fulfil their personal commitments with the help of the new Parachute Advansed Men’s Hair Cream. The film ends with a message highlighting the hair cream’s role on how good men also deserve to look good from the outside.

Target Audience

Males, 25-35 years, SEC AB

Business Objective

To grow the hair cream category by creating awareness about the new launch.

Competitive Edge

With a saturated female grooming market, Parachute Advansed is eyeing a slice of the growing male grooming segment. Earlier, the market was served limitedly only through Brylcreem and a few other players; Parachute’s marketing might help it gain advantage in this market. Given that Parachute has been a trusted brand in women’s hair care and has significant brand recall in the category, entering an emerging category might not be a tough ask for the brand. The campaign also uses relatable and touching stories to further connect with its TG.

Tone of Voice

Serious and emotional

Verdict

Move over women, vanity is now the new buzzword for men!

Sure, men deserve to look good too, but should it be at the cost of objectifying them? Something is not quite right with Parachute Advansed Men’s new TVC.

The problem doesn’t seem to be with the execution — which is spot on, by the way — as much as it is with the idea itself. We are not sure if combining valour with vanity is a good idea. While the brand attempts to deliver a positive message through do-gooder stories and the brand connect, the loopholes could deliver an entirely different message to viewers.

On the flipside, is it trying to say that men who do good deeds or fight for the nation typically do not look good? Or that they should look good only as a reflection of their virtuousness, as only attractive men do good work?

‘One size fits all’ doesn’t seem to work for the product here, which is trying to make a mark in its first television commercial. What is different in the film is very simple to put down: one usually associates shots of war and humanitarian deeds with macho products — bikes, rugged clothing, etc, which various brands have explored in the past.

Parachute Advansed attempting to take an unconventional route and staying away from product shots and the usual ‘girl magnet’ concept, is laudable.

We only wish the advertisement could be more relatable with its appeal.

Rating: 4/10

