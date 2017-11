The tyre OEMs started making beeline to source NR, said Satish Sharma, chairman, ATMA. (Representative image: Reuters)

Tyre manufacturers see north-eastern states as potential sourcing point of natural rubber (NR) to arrest the gap in the supply of main raw material. With improvement in law and order situation, coupled with a rising skilled workforce, government’s `Look East Policy’ initiatives and proposed subsidised transportation policy, the tyre OEMs started making beeline to source NR, said Satish Sharma, chairman, ATMA.