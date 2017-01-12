Non-manager Chandrasekaran built TCS into India’s most valuable company and more than tripled the revenue

Tata Group’s new head N. Chandrasekaran. (Express Photo)

N Chandrasekaran, 53, popularly called Chandra, heads the group’s most valuable company, Tata Consultancy Services, which is one of the largest cash cows of the group. TCS is also India’s most valuable company, and with a capitalisation of over $70 billion, is ahead of Reliance Industries. Chandrasekaran is the CEO and Managing Director of TCS since 2009 and has spearheaded the company into becoming India’s largest software exporter. He joined the company in 1987 after completing Masters in Computer Applications from Regional Engineering College, Trichy, Tamil Nadu.

N Chandrasekaran was elevated to the board position at the group’s holding company, Tata Sons, on October 25, along with Jaguar Land Rover boss Ralf Speth, a day after Mistry, who was chairman for nearly four years, was suddenly sacked. Chandrasekaran has never attended management school. People close to him say he doesn’t micro-manage but reviews the work intensively.

Also Read: N Chandrasekaran, new Tata chairman, must restore trust in group cos and value of brand “Tata”

TCS revenue under Chandrasekaran has more than tripled (3.7 times) to about Rs 1.1 lakh crore in 2015-16 from Rs 30,000 crore in 2009-10.

Chandrasekaran has received several awards and recognition in the business community. India’s central bank, the Reserve Bank of India appointed him as a director on its board in 2016. He has served as the Chairperson of the IT Industry Governors’ at the WEF, Davos in 2015-16.

Aside from being a member of Indo–US CEO Forum, he is also part of India’s business taskforces for Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, Japan and Malaysia. He served as the chairman of NASSCOM, the apex trade body for IT services firms in India in 2012-13 and continues to be a member of its governing Executive Council.

You may also like to watch this:





He was voted as the ‘Best CEO’ for the fifth consecutive year by the Institutional Investor’s 2015 Annual All-Asia Executive Team rankings.

He has also received the Medal of the City of Amsterdam – Frans Banninck Coqc – in recognition of his endeavour to promote trade and economic relations between Amsterdam and India. He was awarded Qimpro Platinum Standard Award 2015 (Business) and Business Today’s Best CEO 2015 (IT & ITEs).

Beyond the office, Chandra is an avid photographer, and a passionate long-distance runner who has completed several marathons around the world including Amsterdam, Boston, Chicago, Berlin, Mumbai, New York, Prague, Stockholm, Salzburg and Tokyo.