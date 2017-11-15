Nomura selects eight Fintech start-ups under its India programme

Eight start-ups showcased their range of solutions here on Wednesday as part of the ‘Voyager-Nomura FinTech Partnership’ programme in India launched by Asian financial services group Nomura, a statement said here. (Image: Reuters)

Eight start-ups showcased their range of solutions here on Wednesday as part of the ‘Voyager-Nomura FinTech Partnership’ programme in India launched by Asian financial services group Nomura, a statement said here. In the statement, Nomura said the eight start-ups were selected from over 150 global applicants that collaborated with the group over a 10-week period to develop ‘Proof of Concepts’. Nomura launched the programme earlier this year with the aim to build innovative solutions for Capital Markets and Investment Banking (CMIB) that can be deployed across the firm and the financial services industry.

According to the statement, the start-ups showcased a wide range of banking solutions including those for client on-boarding, business intelligence and market insights, enhanced risk and control, and human resources management, using emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning, anomaly detection, natural language processing (NLP), natural language generation (NLG) and chatbots. Selected start-ups worked closely with Nomura, leveraged its domain expertise and utilised the Nomura Innovation Centre (NICe) throughout the programme.

“Rapidly evolving technologies are transforming the way we operate, and this wave of technological disruption is poised to reshape the industry. Nomura is focused on nurturing innovation across the value-chain using new technologies to redesign and re-imagine our operating model. “The Voyager initiative in India is a further sign of our commitment to drive financial innovation globally,” Yo Akatsuka, Senior Managing Director, Innovations, Nomura Holdings, was quoted as saying in the statement.