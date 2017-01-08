Nokia makes a comeback as HMD Global launches Nokia 6 smartphone

The new Nokia 6 smartphone. (IE)

HMD Global, the Finnish company that develops mobile devices under ‘Nokia’, has launched its first smart phone on Sunday, mainly targeting Chinese users. The smartphone has been priced at 1,699 yuan ($246). According to HMD, this new smart phone will be sold exclusively in China via online retailer JD.com.

This launch marks the first new smartphone that carries the iconic handset name ‘Nokia’ ever since 2014, when Nokia OYJ sold its entire handset unit to Microsoft. The new device, Nokia 6, runs on Google’s android platform and has been manufactured by Foxconn.

In a statement to NDTV Profit, HMD said, “The decision by HMD to launch its first Android smartphone into China is a reflection of the desire to meet the real world needs of consumers in different markets around the world… it is a strategically important market.”

Talking about the features of new Nokia 6, it is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 processor with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage (expandable up to 128GB via microSD card). It has dual amplifier speaker with Dolby Atmos technology for sound output. Nokia 6 features a 16MP PDAF rear camera with f/2.0 aperture and an 8MP front camera.

You may also like to watch this video:

It is backed by a powerful 3,000 mAh battery.The home button in Nokia 6 doubles up as a fingerprint sensor. It is a 4G-enabled smartphone that supports Bluetooth v4.1, Wi-Fi, GPS and USB-OTG. According to a press staement by HMD Global, more Android smartphones will be unveiled in H1 2017.

Arto Nummela, CEO, HMD Global said. “Just a short while ago we announced the launch of HMD Global. From the outset we have stated that we intend to move with speed to establish a position as a player in the smartphone category and create products that truly meet consumer needs. The Nokia 6 is a result of listening to our consumers who desire a beautifully crafted handset with exceptional durability, entertainment and display features,”

Once the world’s dominant cellphone maker, Nokia missed out on the transformation of mobile market to smartphones. Thereafter, Nokia chose Microsoft’s Windows operating system for its “Lumia” range. After the Nokia-Microsoft deal in 2014, Microsoft continued to sell cheaper basic phones under Nokia’s name and Lumia smartphones by its own name, but abandoned both the businesses last year. Meanwhile, HMD last month took over the Nokia feature phone business and bagged the deal of Nokia brand (phones and tablets) for the next decade.