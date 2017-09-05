No escape from KFC’s VR training

KFC’s VR simulation will supplement its employee training program, called Chicken Mastery Certification.

KFC has created a virtual training escape room in VR for its employees that channels job simulators and teaches employees about making the perfect fried chicken. Incorporating playful design and game mechanics, mini games, surprises and a meticulous Colonel who controls the entire experience, KFC’s VR simulation will supplement its employee training program, called Chicken Mastery Certification. The video obviously comes with a forewarning, “If you think this is a game, you have already lost.” The Hard Way — a KFC Virtual Training Escape Room was developed in partnership with Wieden+Kennedy’s creative technology group, W+K Lodge. It was designed for the Oculus platform that ustilises the Rift headset and Touch controllers.

“What excites us is experimenting with new tools and mediums to tell stories. VR became an obvious choice to create an immersive experience,” said Jonathan Minori, W+K Lodge design director.

The escape room concept builds on the pure training and utility of the experience into something that’s also entertaining and connected to KFC’s iconic founder, according to Minori. In the escape room, the voice of Colonel Sanders gives his trainees hints and clues along the way to ensure they are making fried chicken the hard way — the way that he invented more than 70 years ago.

“In 1940, the Colonel was just one man frying chicken by hand. Now we have nearly 19,000 trained cooks across the US, but they are still doing it by hand,” said George Felix, KFC US director of advertising, adding, “Our cooking process hasn’t changed much in 70 years, but the way we can train our cooks using modern technology sure has.”

According to the official statement, the process of frying the chicken takes 25 minutes from start to service in its real-world KFC kitchens across the US. However, in the virtual world, the game is able to utilise the magic of modern technology, such as time lapse, to provide participants with a 10 minute demonstration of KFC’s cooking process.

Compiled by Ananya Saha