No change in our customer friendly return policy, claims Flipkart

At a time, when providing the right customer experience, seems to be a key aspect of the e-tailing business, home-grown e-commerce company Flipkart claims that its return policy for the goods sold on the platform is customer friendly. “Our customers can do most of the tasks associated with requesting for a refund directly on the website. There has been no change in Flipkart’s returns policy in over a year. The last time modifications were made to the policy was in April 2016 when the return window was reduced to 10 days from 30 days — a move that was communicated extensively to our customers and sellers at that time,” said Ranjith Boyanapalli, head of customer shopping experience, Flipkart.

As per the e-tailer off the 1800 product categories, consumers can seek refunds on 1150 using the self-service option. Flipkart claims to process about 25,000 refunds every day, majority of which come through the website.

According to Boyanapalli, 70% of all returns on Flipkart are refunds. “60% of the refunds are processed instantly, where customers don’t have to wait to get their money,” he added.

The company further claims to have introduced programmes such as ‘Visa direct’. As per this, customers using visa debit cards have the option of getting a refund processed instantly back to their card account in case of order cancellations. It has also rolled out IMPS for products shipped under cash-on-delivery (COD). “Customers ordering their products through COD can avail an instant refund through IMPS on cancellation,” he observed.

In categories such as watches, the company provides refund or replacement within 10 days. Similarly, in case tablets, laptops and speakers, the refund or replacement is arranged along with a visit of a technician within 10 days. Also in case of electronics such as large appliances the company states that it arranges an in-person engineer visit to customer gives better assistance than app diagnostics.