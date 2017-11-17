Nitin Gadkari gets thumbs up on NHAI reforms as high-risk projects decline

The proportion of under-construction, high-risk highway projects has reduced significantly from 53% two years ago to just 21% at present, following a number of steps by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), a Crisil report has said.

The proportion of under-construction, high-risk highway projects has reduced significantly from 53% two years ago to just 21% at present, following a number of steps by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), a Crisil report has said. The steps taken include significantly shorter time-lines for right-of-way (RoW) and approvals, loan support for languishing projects, termination of stuck projects and their subsequent re-awarding, and affording a change in sponsor. In a report released on Wednesday, ratings and research agency Crisil said only 2,000 km of the 9,400 km of highway projects under construction awarded by NHAI on a build-operate-transfer (BOT) basis, are at high risk. In the operational BOT portfolio, too, approvals for change in sponsor and subsequent refinancing, along with traffic growth, have yielded results, Crisil said. According to Sachin Gupta, senior director, Crisil Ratings, about 80% of the operational portfolio comprising nearly 100 BOT projects are at low risk today in terms of debt servicing.

He said, “These projects have debt service coverage ratios greater than 1, or strong sponsors that can manage cash flow mismatches.” A debt service coverage ratio above 1 means cash flows are more than enough for the debt maturing in a specific period. The report also said given the improved situation, both debt and equity investors are showing more interest in the roads sector, especially in operational assets. Operational road assets, especially annuity and hybrid annuity projects, will have steady cash flows over the concession period. Even toll projects exposed to traffic and tolling risk yield largely stable cash flows once they are operational.

Such projects, with 5-15 years of concession periods, can potentially be refinanced with lower-cost, longer-tenure debt through issue of bonds and non-convertible debentures. Crisil believes that with stronger sponsors, lower risk and reduced interest costs, as much as Rs 70,000 crore of debt can be refinanced through bonds or bank loans in the medium term. In the past two years, Rs 10,000 crore of debt has been refinanced through the corporate bond market, resulting in annual interest cost savings of 100-300 basis points for developers.