Nissan Motor honcho Alfonso Albaisa: Nissan, Datsun portfolio being redone for India

Alfonso Albaisa is senior vice-president for Global Design for Nissan Motor Co. He is responsible for developing designs for all the company brands, including Nissan, Infiniti and Datsun, and leads global design teams, including the one in India, to reinforce a common essence across all models within each brand. “For us, India is very important. We have a design studio in Chennai, and are in the process of redoing both Nissan and Datsun car portfolio for the country,” he says. In an interaction with FE’s Vikram Chaudhary during CES 2018 in Las Vegas, Albaisa adds that good design as well as technology expression sell in India, and shares how electrification is set to change the traditional car design language. Excerpts:

Why, globally, carmakers appear to be moving away from sedans and focusing, instead, on SUVs or crossovers?

It’s hard to say if this is the trend right now globally, but the fact is that the SUV shape has multiple advantages—higher H-point, greater visibility of the road, better overall functionality … these are the things that make an SUV, or a crossover, a more functional design compared to, say, a sedan.

Is your team experimenting with India-focused car designs?

Design sells in India, as does technology expression—customers want big screens, connectivity services … so there will be greater focus on such things in the cars we design for India.

So, what’s happening at your Chennai design studio currently?

Two projects in our Chennai studio are going through the production phase—we call it downstream. We have both Japanese and Indian designers who are executing the final days, or weeks, of these projects (cars).

With increased autonomous features in cars, how will that change the basic automotive design?

More than autonomy, electrification is changing the traditional car design. In the autonomous car projects that we have, all we have to do is provide clean surface on corners for sonar equipment, so we alter the character lines, and provide more area on the car for things such as cameras. But all this doesn’t really change the proportions of the car, or the basic automotive design. However, in electric cars, the next generation of batteries we can consolidate very cleanly into one surface, so the floor becomes flat and all of the hardware in the instrument panel can move into the front where the engine used to be, so that might alter the traditional automotive design radically.

Tesla makes production cars that look like concept cars. You don’t, why?

Companies like Tesla make few cars, and these are expensive. Companies like Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance sell 10 million cars a year, to all kinds of customers, and in all global markets. Our products have to be compelling so that they are accepted by our customers. Yes, we make a showcar when we have to showcase our intentions, but when we bring a car to the market—at a price people can ‘buy’—sometimes it ends up looking different. Tesla doesn’t do that.

Will the three Alliance entities have different design language for their cars, or will there be any design overlaps?

We will always have different designs, because the three companies represent different things to the customer. So, even though Nissan shares platform with Renault for some cars, yet the design and the ‘character’ of the car ultimately produced will be different.

Within the Nissan portfolio too, your cars looks different, unlike, say, a Hyundai where every car has elements of its Fluidic Sculpture design…

We unveiled the Nissan Vmotion 2.0 language last year. Yet, within the company, we have the freedom to explore artistically—so there is the rebel design of the Juke to the robotic aesthetics of the GT-R super car to the dynamism of the new Kicks crossover car, and so on.