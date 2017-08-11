Nissan India launches smart car feature

NissanConnect has a data-sheet that records and displays driving behaviour; it also tells the car’s exact fuel efficiency. It is platform-agnostic, i.e. available on Android, iOS and Windows platforms.

After Honda and Toyota launched their ‘connectivity’ platforms in India, Japanese car-maker Nissan too started a similar service on Thursday, called NissanConnect. Developed by Chennai-based Renault Nissan Technology Business Centre India (RNTBCI), NissanConnect is an app that connects with the car via a telematics control unit (TCU)—an embedded system that controls tracking of the vehicle. The company says NissanConnect has over 50 ‘connected car’ features that come with three years of free subscription and one year of Nissan warranty programme calculated from the start of the activation.

“All new cars rolling out from the factory—Micra, Sunny and Terrano—will be fitted with the new TCU system with an inbuilt SIM for every car and an in-house dedicated server,” Nissan India said in a statement.

But what does it mean for the driver?

Like Honda Connect, which provides the driver access to detailed information about Honda vehicles and driving-related data, NissanConnect too allows the driver access to a host of alerts for improved driveability. For example, the driver/owner can set the ‘Speed Alert’ feature that will send a notification on his/her smartphone whenever the car exceeds a prescribed speed limit—helpful when someone else is driving the car. Then there is ‘Geo Fencing’—it sends an alert when the car is driven beyond a previously set geofence (a virtual geographic boundary). The app also has a ‘Curfew Alert’ that detects if the car has been moved after you’ve parked it.

In addition, NissanConnect has a data-sheet that records and displays driving behaviour; it also tells the car’s exact fuel efficiency. It is platform-agnostic, i.e. available on Android, iOS and Windows platforms.

Krishnan Sundararajan, MD, RNTBCI, said, “The emergence of Internet of Things (IoT) is shifting gears in the automotive industry, leading it to its most significant innovation phase and ushering in new opportunities. With NissanConnect, we aim to provide an effortless driving experience integrated with our customers’ connected lifestyle, while maintaining data security.”

Last year, Honda Cars India had launched Honda Connect, which was developed by Minda i-Connect. In July this year, Toyota Kirloskar Motor launched Toyota Connect—a smartphone-based connected car feature.

Among the oldest connected car features in India, however, is Ford SYNC—a factory-installed, integrated in-vehicle communications and entertainment system that allows users to make hands-free telephone calls, control music and perform numerous other functions with the use of voice commands.