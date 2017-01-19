NHPC fully restores 132 MW Teesta plant-III

Earlier on Monday, the company had said, “TLDP-III (4X33) 132 MW power station in West Bengal shall be under complete shutdown from January 16 to January 23, 2017 for restoration work of GIS (Line-I Bay). (Reuters)

State-run hydro power producer NHPC today said it has fully restored its Teesta Low Dam Project-III (TLDP-III) of 132 MW in West Bengal, which was shut due to restoration work of GIS. “TLDP-III (4 X 33) 132 MW Power Station in West Bengal has been completely restored on January 18, 2017 which was under complete shutdown for restoration work of GIS (Line-I Bay),” NHPC Ltd said in a BSE filing today.

Earlier on Monday, the company had said, “TLDP-III (4X33) 132 MW power station in West Bengal shall be under complete shutdown from January 16 to January 23, 2017 for restoration work of GIS (Line-I Bay).

Teesta Low Dam-III project was entrusted to NHPC on November 15, 2000. The power station is a run of the river scheme with small pondage to harness the hydropower potential of river Teesta in Darjeeling district of West Bengal.

The power station is designed to generate 594.07 million units annually in 90 per cent dependable year. The units I, II,III and IV were commissioned on January 28, January 16, February 24 and March 31, respectively in 2013.