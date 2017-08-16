NGT extends status quo order on Basai wetland in Gurugram

The National Green Tribunal has extended till the month-end its order staying the work on a waste treatment plant being built in the catchment area of the Basai wetland in Gurugram in Haryana.(Image: IE)

The National Green Tribunal has extended till the month-end its order staying the work on a waste treatment plant being built in the catchment area of the Basai wetland in Gurugram in Haryana. A bench headed by Justice Jawad Rahim extended the stay after the counsel, appearing for the project proponent, sought more time to make submissions. “It is reported that Respondent No 5 (project proponent) has complied with the interim order… Interim order to continue till the next date of hearing,” the bench said and fixed the matter for hearing on August 30.

On July 5, the NGT had ordered status quo after noting its adverse impact on the water body. The tribunal was earlier informed that the boundary wall of the plant, being developed by IL and FS Environmental Infrastructure and Services Ltd, was adjacent to the area known for rich biodiversity of bird species. The Haryana government, however, had said that the area was not a notified wetland. The tribunal was hearing a plea filed by NGO Delhi Bird Foundation seeking a stay on the project contending that the Basai wetland, though not declared as a wetland under the 2010 Wetland (Conservation & Management) Rules, was a valuable water body.

“The construction and debris plant which is under process of establishment shall have an adverse impact on the water body due to various activities connected with the plant,” the plea had said. The plant, according to the Gurugram municipal corporation, will be spread over 3.5 acres of land and process 500 tonnes of waste a day. The NGT had earlier issued notices to the the environment ministry, the Haryana government, the Gurugram municipal corporation and the IL and FS Environmental Infrastructure and Services Ltd after the NGO alleged that the Basai wetland was in a critical condition due to the project.