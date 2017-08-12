Next Redmi Note 4 sale date on Flipkart revealed, 1st time with latest Android Nougat update; check details

The phone features 5.5-inch display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor (octa-core 2.0 GHz), 4,100 mAh battery, 13MP rear and 5MP front cameras.

The date for next Redmi Note 4 sale is out. According to a promotional banner on Flipkart website, the next sale of Redmit Note 4 will take place on 16th August at 12 noon. The most important part of this sale is that this time the Redmi Note 4 will be available with latest Android Nougat update.

According to Flipkart banner, Redmi Note 4 is India’s number 1 selling smartphone as 5 million units have been already sold till 12th of August.

When Redmi Note 4 was launched, Xiaomi India head Manu Jain had said that the company hopes to sell double the volume of the device’s predeccesor, Redmi Note 3.

Redmi Note 4 was launched in three variants – 2GB RAM/32GB memory, 3GB RAM/32GB memory and 4GB RAM/64GB memory – are priced at Rs 9,999, Rs 10,999 and Rs 12,999, respectively.

The phone features 5.5-inch display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor (octa-core 2.0 GHz), 4,100 mAh battery, 13MP rear and 5MP front cameras.

The first sale for Redmi Note 4 was conducted on January 23 on Mi.com and Flipkart.

Xiaomi is among the top smartphone players in Indian market.

It is also aggressively looking at expanding its offline play in the country.

In 2014, Xiaomi forayed into Indian market, selling smartphones online exclusively through Flipkart. However, a year later, it partnered distributors to sell devices through brick and mortar stores as well.